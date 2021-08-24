Google has a habit of leaking its own products, and today was no exception.

In a now-deleted tweet, Google’s SVP, Hiroshi Lockheimer revealed all kinds of details about the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Hiroshi Lockheimer apparently posted (and then deleted) a screenshot from what's likely the Pixel 6 Pro (the image resolution was 1440×3200.) The phone is connected to Verizon 5G, likely the carrier's sub-6GHz network. Also shown is the position of the UDFPS. H/T @jspring86az pic.twitter.com/Pessh7RvNV — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 24, 2021

As Rahman notes, the screenshot shows the resolution of the screen was 1440×3200, that the device was connected to the Verizon 5G network, and that the device has an in-display fingerprint reader.

The Google Pixel 6 series smartphones will feature a new industrial design and an upgraded rear camera system. The improved sensors and lenses of the new camera system are placed in the camera bar.

Also, these devices have new materials and finishes. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a light polished aluminium frame while the Pixel 6 will have a matte aluminium finish.

As you can expect from Google, the new Pixel 6 devices will be running Android 12 with the new Material You design language.

Google also revealed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the new Tensor SoC, Google’s first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones. You can learn more about it here.

via Pocketnow