Google Drive user loses months of data due to mysterious disappearance

A Google Drive user has reported a distressing incident where their Drive storage inexplicably reverted to its state in May 2023, causing the loss of months of valuable data. The user, who has refrained from sharing or syncing their Drive with anyone and has solely used it locally, cannot explain the cause of this sudden data loss.

The issue persists despite following Google support’s recovery instructions, including running a recovery program and backing up and restoring the DriveFS folder. Upon escalating the matter to Google’s engineering team, the user has not received any updates or solutions.

This incident definitely highlights a vulnerability concerning Google Drive’s data protection mechanisms. The unexplained disappearance of data, without any trace in the Drive’s activity log or Trash, raises serious concerns about the reliability of the cloud storage service.

The affected user’s plea for assistance underscores the urgency for Google to investigate this matter thoroughly and provide a swift resolution. Data loss, especially concerning critical personal or professional information, can have devastating consequences.

As this situation unfolds, Google Drive users must remain vigilant when storing their data. Regular backups and alternative storage solutions may be necessary for similar data loss incidents.