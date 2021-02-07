On their enterprise blog, Google has announced plans to replace its Google Drive app for Windows 10 with a new unified app based on its Drive File Stream app for Google Suite enterprise users.

Possible due to the increasing work from home, the new client, called Drive for Desktop, will bring along a lot of the consumer features such as backing up photos to Google Photos automatically, but also allow you to sign in with both your consumer and enterprise Google account.

“We’re planning to unify our sync clients and bring all of our customers the best and most used features from both Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync. This will create a powerful and unified sync client for anyone who uses Drive, whether for business or personal purposes,” Google confirmed in the announcement. “We are bringing features from Backup and Sync to Google Drive for Desktop to create a simpler user experience. New features to Google Drive for Desktop include syncing folders like Documents or Desktop or Drive storage, uploading from USB devices, uploading photos and videos to either Google Photos or Google Drive, and support for multiple accounts.”

The main feature being lost appears to be selective uploads of file types and folders.

The app should roll out to enterprise users towards the later part of 2021 and then later to consumers currently using the Google Backup and Sync app.

via Express.