Google is investigating an issue with Google Drive that has left thousands unable to use the service today. The outage first began around 7 a.m. PDT.
According to Downdetector, the issue mainly affects the USA and is affecting both the app and the website. Google has acknowledged the issue and is working on a resolution for the problem.
Currently, there is no information on when the issue will be resolved. Google did suggest users to clear their browser cache but it didn’t help.
We’re investigating reports of an issue with Google Drive. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Drive, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.
Comments