Google is investigating an issue with Google Drive that has left thousands unable to use the service today. The outage first began around 7 a.m. PDT.

According to Downdetector, the issue mainly affects the USA and is affecting both the app and the website. Google has acknowledged the issue and is working on a resolution for the problem.

Currently, there is no information on when the issue will be resolved. Google did suggest users to clear their browser cache but it didn’t help.