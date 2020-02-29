In light of the postponement of GDC 2020, Google has announced that it will be hosting a ‘digital experience’ so those interested won’t miss out on gaming announcements.

The news was posted on the Google for Games website, with the company simply saying the following:

We are supportive of the decision made by organizers to postpone GDC 2020. Although we won’t see you in person, our teams have exciting news to share and we hope you will join us for our digital experience to learn more.

If you want to sign up to stay in the loop with Google for Games, simply head to the link here and click the big “Register For Updates” button.

Google was originally going to have a physical presence at GDC 2020 with plenty of Google Stadia related events, including looking into bringing various games to Google’s game streaming platform and talking about Stadia’s launch.

It seems likely that these events will be instead transposed into Google’s ‘digital experience’, so those interested in Stadia lore won’t miss out.

There’s a chance that Google may return to GDC 2020 later this year, as the event is expected to be rescheduled for some time in the summer. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things GDC 2020 related.