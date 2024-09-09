Google defends itself ahead of antitrust trial, calling DOJ's case "deeply flawed"

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Department of Justice vs Google trial is set to enter a new stage. On Monday, September 9, the Mountain View tech giant is facing the second antitrust trial, in which the DOJ focusing on Google’s dominance in online advertising.

Google’s defense argues that its technology is superior and well-regulated by market competition. In an open letter on its blog, the company claims that the DOJ’s view of the ad tech market is too narrow and overlooks the competition from other major players like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, as well as specialized companies.

“With the cost of ads going down and the number of ads sold going up, the market is working. The DOJ’s case risks inefficiencies and higher prices — the last thing that America’s economy or our small businesses need right now,” the company says.

It’s the biggest tech antitrust trial that the tech world has seen since the early 2000s. The DOJ—which filed the lawsuit back in January 2023—is seeking to break up Google’s ad tech business, alleging that its control over ad technology, including the DoubleClick acquisition back in 2008, harms competition and inflates costs for advertisers and publishers.

The department also seeks Google to alter its business practices to increase competition.

Back in August, federal judge Amit Mehta from the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Google is a monopolist in the search and advertising markets. It was a big win for the DOJ, although Mehta did not fully support all the government’s claims.