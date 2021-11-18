Most users that tested the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were broadly impressed with the overall performance of the smartphones, but a lot of users were disappointed over the charging speed of the new Pixel 6 series. Upon testing the smartphones, it’s found that none of the devices actually charge at 30W, the charging speed is much slower than what they expected. And now it turns out that the reports were true as Google has confirmed that Pixel 6 and 6 Pro don’t charge at 30W.

On a support page, Google has explained how fast charging works on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro smartphones. According to the company, Pixel 6 can get up to 50% in around 30 minutes of charging with Google’s 30W USB-C Power Charger. It can take about an hour to take the battery from 0 to 80%, depending on device usage and temperature. Google confirms that the Pixel 6 can charge up to 21W, while the Pixel 6 Pro can charge up to 23W.

Google further explains that as the battery gets closer to full, charging power is gradually reduced so as to improve the longevity of the battery. The Pixel 6 Pro, which has a 5000 mAh battery, takes about 110 minutes to make the battery go 0 to 100 percent.

It’s also worth noting that these are wired charging speeds, but if you wish to wirelessly charge your phone, the charging will be less efficient and slower than wired charging.

