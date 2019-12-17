Google cloud unit wants to beat Microsoft Azure and AWS by 2023

When it comes to the public cloud market, the only real competition is between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. Since AWS came into this market well ahead of Microsoft, it currently enjoys around 50% of the public cloud infrastructure market. Microsoft Azure only has around 20% of the market and it has a long way to go to beat AWS. Google Cloud platform is at No.3 with a single digit market share and growth rate slower than AWS and Azure.

Today, The Information reported that Google’s top management has set an aggressive goal for the Google Cloud unit. As per this target, Google Cloud unit should beat Azure or AWS or both by 2023. According to the report, Google even considered leaving the market entirely last year. Thousands of organizations around the world are using Google Cloud platform to build, operate, and grow their businesses, this news about Google considered leaving the cloud market will definitely put a question mark on their decision to invest in Google cloud platform.

Source: The Information