Google Chrome will soon allow users to move tabs to a new window with ease

Google has been constantly working on improving Chrome for its users and while the browser dominates the market, it still lacks some features.

Google has released a bunch of updates in the past couple of months to improve the efficiency of the browser. With the upcoming update, Google plans to add an option in the context menu to move tabs to a new window. This will make it easier for users to organize different tabs. The new feature was first spotted by Reddit user “Leopeva64-2”. According to a recent commit, Google will be adding support for multiple tabs in the future. For now, the feature will only work on a single tab.

The feature has been added to Chrome Canary v81.0.4021.0 and should be rolling along with the v81 update to all the users. While Google, is just adding the feature to their browser, it has already been added to Microsoft Edge which is also based on Chromium.