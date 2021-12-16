Google Chrome gets several new shopping features

You can now search your surroundings with Google Lens in Chrome for Android. To access it, from the address bar, tap the Lens icon and start searching with your camera. Also, Google Lens is coming to Chrome on desktop. You can just right-click and select the “Search images with Google Lens” option. You can then draw over the product you’re interested in, and Lens will display the results in a new tab.

Starting with Chrome on Windows and Mac in the U.S., you can now open up a new tab and scroll to the “Your carts” card to quickly see any site where you’ve added items to a shopping cart. Yes, all the items you have added in cart in different websites will be listed in one location.