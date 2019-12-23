Chrome 79 bugs expose passwords of Indian users

Tab freezing, Phishing protection are some of the important new features that were added in the Chrome 79 update, which was rolled out to the general public a few days back. However, it appears that the latest version of Chrome has a dark side, especially for the users in India as the browser found to be leaking users’ passwords.

“Google has warned Chrome users from India that Chrome 79 was found to be leaking passwords and has asked them to change their passwords immediately,” The Windows Club reported.

Affected users in India received a pop-up message from Google and it says:

Change your password. A data breach on a site or app exposed your password. Chrome recommends changing your password for the site.

15 percent of Chrome users found to be impacted by the bug and fortunately, the number is nowhere near 50 percent as Google had expected earlier.

A chromium engineer that the team is “discussing the correct strategy for resolving the issue.”

“We are currently discussing the correct strategy for resolving this issue which will be one of: a) continue the migration, moving the missed files into their new locations. b) revert the change by moving migrated files to their old locations. We will let you know which of these two options have been chosen soon,” the Chromium engineer explained.

Google remained mum over whether or not affected users will be possible to recover their data that has been lost.