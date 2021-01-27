Google has been working on a Read Later feature for Android for some time, and the feature has now shown up, without a flag, on Chrome Canary for Android.

The feature lets you “bookmark” articles you want to read later from the long-press menu on links, meaning you can create a collection of articles you want to go back to later.

The feature competes with a similar feature from Pocket, though of course less sophisticated, as it does not appear to sync across devices at present.

Chrome Canary for Android can be found in the Google Play store here.

via XDA-Dev