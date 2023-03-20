Google Chrome now lets you disable all extensions with a single click

Web browser extensions are important in enhancing the functionality of websites. However, you do not need them every time because they can sometimes be counterproductive. To address this problem, Google is offering users an easy way to disable all the browser extensions in Chrome browser.

As spotted by Leopeva64-2 on Reddit, Google Chrome now offers a new toggle switch to disable all extensions on a web page with a single click. After blocking all the extensions on the web page, users will also have to reload it for the changes to take effect. Disabling extensions from a particular web page will not impact other websites that you open later or are already open.

Many times, websites show us pop up that we must access in order to complete what we are doing. In that case, if you have blocked pop up using an extension, you will have to disable it to let Chrome open pop-ups. And once you are done with the specific tasks, you will have to turn on the extension again. But now, we will no longer have to repeat the same job twice, as you can block extensions on the current web page and never bother to change the setting for other websites.

In Chrome Canary it is now possible to disable all extensions at the same time with a single click (you have to reload the page for the changes to take effect): https://t.co/W7hLEzNRlq Google will soon add a dialog asking you to reload the page for the changes to take effect. pic.twitter.com/F2amW13gKB — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) March 19, 2023

However, the ability to block extensions on the current web page with a single click is currently available for users in Canary Channel. You will need to use the Chrome Canary browser to use the toggle switch. The good news is that the toggle is not behind any flag, so anyone using Canary can use the feature without enabling any flag. You can download Chrome Canary here from the official Google website.

The ability to disable extensions on the current web page with a single click will hopefully be available to Chrome Stable Channel very soon.