Google Chrome for Android will soon let you add custom actions in Chrome Custom Tab (CCT)

A flag and a Chromium Gerrit that hint at this feature have been spotted

Google Chrome for Android has been getting a lot of tweaks here and there. Besides testing a feature that lets you install any website as an app even if it doesn’t meet the minimum requirement for a PWA (progressive web app), as well as tab group syncing, the popular web browser is apparently close to bringing custom actions in Chrome Custom Tab (CCT).

According to our recent discovery, Google adds “custom actions” CCT, which expands this feature even further. These custom actions mean you will get options beyond just opening the link in the full Chrome app. A flag to activate this feature has arrived as well as a Chromium Gerrit update that hints at it, albeit still nonfunctional.

“Display share custom actions Chrome Custom Tabs – Android,” the #enable-share-custom-actions-in-cct reads.

“Integrate custom buttons in share CCT. Change the implementation of the shar ebutton in CCT to directly call the share delegate instead of using intents,” another update on Gerrit reads.

If you’re not familiar with Chrome Custom Tab (CCT), it’s a feature that lets you open any web content (beyond simple articles) on your Android apps using the Chrome engine. It’s better than Android WebView for CCT’s performance for HTML5 games, for example, and improved ad revenue due to richer data signals for ad networks.

“Custom Tabs are a feature in Android browsers that gives app developers a way to add a customized browser experience directly within their app,” Google explains.

Besides this feature, as previously reported months ago, Google has also been testing a new capability for CCT on Android that allows users to minimize tabs in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) windows.