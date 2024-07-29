Google Chrome bringing this hot-wanted addition for read aloud feature—like on Edge

The read aloud will also have background playback support for both desktop & mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google Chrome has been going through some exciting revamping here and there in recent weeks. The popular browser introduced a read aloud feature a long time ago, and now, it seems like Google wants to enhance the feature’s experience even better.

You will soon be able to click on a word to start reading from that point on Google Chrome, similar to how it is on Microsoft Edge. An interesting recent spot by a trusted browser enthusiast @Leopeva64 on X hints at the addition, and it’s called “Tap to seek.”

In Edge's "Read Aloud" feature, clicking on a word starts the reading from that point, well, Google will implement this same option in Chrome for Android's "Read Aloud" feature, they call it "Tap to seek":https://t.co/vksHGfga8s

.https://t.co/DhgWUR4SKU pic.twitter.com/vWAGZmUSHZ — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) July 28, 2024

There is also a Gerrit Chromium update that describes the addition.

“TapToSeekSelectionManager will handle the hooking and unhooking of TapToSeek’s selection client into tabs to listen for taps. When SmartSelection is done gathering the surrounding text, the TTS manager will send the surrounding text to ReadAloud to handle the playback seeking,” the update reads.

As the name suggests, the read aloud feature lets the browser read the entire web content or parts of it. It comes with various voices and accents that you can choose, so it’s pretty handy for long-form articles that you want to hear being narrated in the background. The feature first landed on the desktop, but has been making its way to the mobiles ever since.

Speaking of which, it’s only Chrome on desktops that supports background playback. But recently, we exclusively reported that Google is testing a background playback capability for Android users, too. This update allows listening to articles even when the browser is not active.