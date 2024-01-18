Google CEO's internal memo reveals more layoffs: "removing layers to simplify execution"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Following internal reductions in January, plans for further “role eliminations” throughout 2024. Over 1,000 employees have been impacted across departments, including hardware, ad sales, search, shopping, maps, policy, core engineering, and YouTube.

In a memo acquired by media outlets, CEO Sundar Pichai described the changes as aimed at “removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas.” He acknowledged the impact on affected employees and teams, emphasizing outplacement services and severance packages.

We have ambitious goals and will invest in our big priorities this year. The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices.

While the extent of future reductions remains unclear, Pichai indicated specific teams will continue making resource allocation decisions as needed throughout the year. This suggests the scope of impacted roles may evolve beyond those already announced.

This move by Google reflects a trend among major tech companies to seek operational efficiencies in response to a changing economic landscape. This news has to have raised concerns among Google employees about job security, even for those in unaffected teams. Pichai’s statement that further “role eliminations” are likely throughout the year has increased worker anxieties.

