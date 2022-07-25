Google Play is the primary source where Android users get all their apps from. The Google Play that we know and love today has been ten years in the making. And as Google Play turns 10, Google has highlighted how it has evolved over the years and helped developers and users across all parts of the world.

In a blog post, Google has highlighted the success of its major Google Play features such as Google Play Pass, Google Play Instant, Google Play Points, and many more. The search giant has also highlighted how Google Play has become a secure and trusted space with Google Play Protect, the company’s in-built malware protection solution for Android devices. It also points out how it helped developers of all sizes grow their businesses, made investments in local economies, and enabled the developer community to bring better apps and games to people worldwide.

As part of the celebration of 10 years of Google Play, Google has also launched a new logo to match the branding shared by many of the company’s products — Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail, and more. Also, to celebrate the milestone, Play Points members can now get 10x points on everything they buy by activating a points booster. The official start date varies by country, so you can visit the “Earn” tab of Play Points Home to learn more.

If you are an Android user, do you get all your apps from Google Play? Let us know in the comments.