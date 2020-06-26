The world may just not be ready for smart glasses after another AR smart glass product failed in the market.

Joining Google Glasses, Magic Leap and more, Canadian smart glass start-up North has may have just given up the ghost, with rumours the company has been acquired by Google.

According to the Globe and Mail, the company is in the “final stages” of an acquisition by Google, said to be worth $180 million.

This is presumably mainly for the company’s IP, after the company halted sales of its Focals smartglasses in December 2019, after reportedly selling a “minuscule” amount which may be as few as 1000 units.

Its retail stores in Toronto and Brooklyn reportedly went says without sales on some occasions.

Due to the sales disaster, the company has been running out of funding and has been looking for a buyer since earlier this year.

North has been teasing a “lighter” and “sleeker” Focals 2.0 with “10x display” while being 40x smaller, but in the end that product appeared to be as vaporous as their sales.

