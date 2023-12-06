Google Assistant with Bard's release might be sooner than you think

Google Assistant with Bard, the upcoming upgrade to Google’s digital assistant, could be nearing release, according to recent discoveries in the latest Google App update.

This statement was reached through an APK teardown. This technique helps forecast the features that could be included in a service in the future based on the code still being developed. However, the predicted features may not necessarily be included in the final version released to the public.

The source discovered that the release of Assistant with Bard is drawing near through an examination of the latest Google App update. This update contained several strings referencing “robin,” the internal codename for Bard functionality, like a nickname. Additionally, the source observed several new features related to Bard, such as image generation and Bard Extensions, suggesting that development is nearing completion.

Furthermore, the source noted that the latest Google App update was identical to previous beta versions, indicating that features previously exclusive to beta testers might be migrating to the stable release. This suggests that Google is preparing for a broader rollout of Assistant with Bard.

While a specific release date has not been announced, all this suggests that the release might be closer than we thought earlier.

