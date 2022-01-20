Report: Google’s AR headset is expected to be available in 2024

Through various reports, we already know that Meta (formerly Facebook) and Apple are working on consumer AR hardware. Microsoft and MagicLeap are also working on AR hardware, but they are focused on the enterprise market right now. Today, The Verge reported that Google is also working on AR headset, internally codenamed Project Iris. This AR headset is expected to be available in 2024.

You can read the summary of The Verge’s report below.

Google AR headset codenamed Project Iris is expected to ship in 2024.

This AR headset uses outward-facing cameras to provide immersion.

The current prototype resembles a pair of ski goggles and runs independently on battery.

Powered by custom Google processor and runs Android OS.

300 people are working on the project, and it is led by Clay Bavor.

Going by this report, Google’s AR hardware effort seems to be lagging behind Meta and Apple. Apple is expected to reveal its AR headset in late 2022 with general availability in 2023. Apple’s AR headset will be featuring dual Apple silicon processors, 8K OLED displays and advanced sensors. Meta on the other hand is investing aggressively in the AR/VR platforms with plans to spend at least $10 billion this year on Facebook Reality Labs.

Source: The Verge