Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed details of Apple’s upcoming VR/AR headset before, has today posted additional information about the processors and when we can expect the device.

According to Kuo the headset will feature multiple processors with similar processing power to the Apple M1 chip.

We predict that Apple’s AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing. The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1.

He also said we can expect to see the passthrough VR/AR headset in Q4 2022, around a year from now.

Earlier Kuo mentioned that the new AR/VR headset will feature WiFi 6E technology for higher bandwidth and low latency.

The new WiFi 6E support will eliminate the requirement for a wired connection to a computer. The WiFi 6E support will also mean more capacity, more speed, and less traffic. It’ll also enable streams up to 120Hz.

Apple’s mixed reality headset will also benefit from advanced sensors, 8K displays, and super powerful chips. It will have “at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services.” It will reportedly have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.

No details about the exact price of the headset are available either, but as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device will be “pricey.” Some reports suggest that the device could be priced close to $3000 or higher.

Besides Apple, Meta, a company previously known as Facebook, and Sony are also readying new WiFi 6E-supported AR/VR devices for a release in 2022. We hope to get more information about these new mixed-reality devices in the coming days. Meanwhile, we’ll keep you posted about all the latest leaks related to Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset, so stay tuned.

via Macrumors