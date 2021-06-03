Google announces Pixel Buds A-Series for just $99

Google today announced the new Pixel Buds A-Series which will be available for just $99. The Pixel Buds A-series will deliver great sound, decent battery life and native Google Assistant support.
Highlights of Pixel Buds A-Series:
- Custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers deliver full, clear and natural sound, with the option for even more power in those low tones with Bass Boost.
- In order to keep the fit comfortable over time, a spatial vent reduces in-ear pressure.
- The new Pixel Buds A-Series come with Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on your surroundings.
- Pixel Buds A-Series use beamforming mics to focus on your voice and reduce outside noise, making your calls crystal clear.
- Pixel Buds A-Series will be available in Clearly White and Dark Olive colors.
- Pixel Buds A-Series include up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. It also supports fast charging. 15 minutes in the case gives you up to three hours of listening time.
- The earbuds are also sweat and water-resistant.
- Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series.
- You can get real-time translation in more than 40 languages right in your ear while using a Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone. Say “Hey Google, help me speak Japanese” to start a conversation.
Pixel Buds A-Series are now available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada and it will be shipping from June 17.
Source: Google
