Google announces faster sign-in experience and personalized lock screens for Chromebooks

Google today announced the release new Chrome OS update that brings a faster sign-in experience as well as personalized lock screens for Chromebooks.

Faster Sign-In:

You can now sign in to websites with the PIN or fingerprint you’ve set up to unlock your Chromebook with the new Web Authentication (WebAuthn) feature. For 2-Step Verification to sign-in, your Chromebook PIN or fingerprint ID can be used as the second factor.

Personalized lock screen:

The Chrome OS screen saver will allow you to change your Chromebook’s lock screen into a personalized smart display. You can go to Chrome OS Settings and select Personalization > Screen saver to turn it on now.

Show off your favorite photo album from Google Photos or pick from hundreds of art gallery images. You can use your lock screen to check information like the current weather and what music is playing; you’ll also be able to pause a track or skip songs without unlocking your device.

Source: Google