In a blog post, Javier Soltero, Vice President of G Suite, announced that Google Meet, originally built for secure business meetings, was free and available to all.

This means anyone with an email address can sign up and get started at meet.google.com, for free. Simply click “Start a meeting” and a new window opens with a unique, secure meeting for you to join and then share with others. You can also easily join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code. And you can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar or Gmail.

Google Meet video conferencing offers simple scheduling, screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view.

Google is also addressing accessibility issues by offering AI-powered automatic live captioning to everyone and providing helpful features like low-light mode, which can automatically adjust your video to make you more visible to others.

Google says since making Meet’s advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, they have seen daily usage grow by 30x, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily, and added roughly 3 million new users every day in April.

Google Meet is available for free for everyone at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android. If you have an existing Google Account (for example, if you’re a @gmail.com user), you can sign in at meet.google.com to get started or create one using your work or personal email address of choice. Check it out here.