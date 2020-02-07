Google adds helpful shortcuts to Google apps for iOS

Google recently released a major update for Google Maps to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the service. The company has now decided to take it a step further and add some helpful shortcuts to Google apps for iOS.

The newest feature for Google apps on iOS is “Search with Google”. The feature has been added to Gmail, Google Drive and YouTube. The shortcut will allow users to look for a specific file, email or video on different Google services with ease.

With Siri Shortcuts you can simply tap on a suggestion or ask Siri to shortcut the steps to common tasks. Now, to make it easier to find what you’re looking for on the web with the Google app, you can add a Siri Shortcut to “Search with Google.” “Search with Google” is the newest of many Shortcuts we’ve recently added to Google iOS apps. If you’re interested in exploring more, check out Drive where we’ve added a Shortcut to “Search in Drive” or YouTube where you can ask Siri to “Search YouTube.” – Google

You can also add the Siri shortcut to take advantage of Siri while using the Search with Google feature.