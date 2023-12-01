Google accuses Microsoft of anticompetitive practices in cloud computing

Google has filed a complaint with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) against Microsoft, accusing the company of anticompetitive practices in the cloud computing market.

Google claims that Microsoft’s licensing practices discourage customers from using competitors’ services alongside Azure, limiting consumer choice. According to Google, this leaves customers no economically viable alternative to using Azure.

Google has submitted six recommendations to the CMA, including improving interoperability for customers using Azure alongside other cloud services and prohibiting Microsoft from withholding security updates from customers who switch to other providers.

In 2022, AWS and Azure held a 70-80% share of the UK’s public cloud infrastructure market, with Google Cloud as their closest competitor at 5-10%, according to Ofcom.

Conversely, Microsoft has denied Google’s allegations, saying that it has worked with independent cloud providers to address concerns and promote competition. The company says that its licensing practices are fair and non-discriminatory.

The outcome of the CMA’s investigation could significantly impact the cloud computing market in the UK, which can lead to changes around the globe. It could be a landmark ruling that sets a precedent for how big tech companies are regulated.

