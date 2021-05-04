Google has accidentally confirmed that it is set to release a new version of its Google Pixel Buds, the “Pixel Buds A-Series”.

In what appears to be a scheduling accident, the company tweeted about the release of the still unannounced truly wireless headphones and deleted the tweet 5 minutes later.

Google confirmed the buds will support Google’s Fast Pair experience and offer “quality sound”.

Being part of the A series the buds are expected to be cheaper than Google’s current $179 Pixel Buds, but still feature touch controls.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are expected to be announced at I/O 2021 in the near future.

via 9to5Google