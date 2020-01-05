Good news: Samsung starts selling Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book S laptop



Back in August, Samsung first announced the Samsung Galaxy Book S, a Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Always Connected PC. The Galaxy Book S comes with Snapdragon 8cx processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 or 512 GB storage (up to 1 TB of expandable storage), 13.3-inch display with a 10-point multi-touch, 23-hour battery life, built-in LTE, and only weighs 0.96 kg (2 pounds). Galaxy Book S also includes Samsung’s studio quality Sound by AKG stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for great audio experience.

Even though the laptop was announced 5 months ago, it was not available for purchase by consumers. One recent report even speculated that Samsung might end up cancelling the device. The good news now is that Samsung has started selling the Galaxy Book S laptop in South Korea. Recently, YouTuber TheUnlockr purchased this device from Korea and shared his opinion. Here’s the summary of his walk through:

The Galaxy Book S is super thin and super light.

Power button with fingerprint reader is super convenient to login.

Keyboard has decent amount of travel.

Backlighting of keyboard cannot be controlled.

Microsoft Precision driver touchpad is good.

Both USB-C ports can be used for charging the laptop.

Comes with mobile charger which is compact.

Nano sim for LTE and microSD card are supported.

Offers 14.5 hours battery life (tested using 4K YouTube video playback)

Performance is same as Surface Pro X.

You can watch his video below.

Galaxy Book S will be available in two colors, Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray. Hopefully, Samsung will expand the availability of this device to more markets. Samsung has plans to sell this laptop in United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway.