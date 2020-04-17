Google is working hard at getting Google Meet (previously Google Hangouts) competitive with Zoom and Teams, and in their latest move they have added Gmail integration to the video conferencing service.

The shortcut should allow users to start or join a Meet call directly from the Gmail interface or G Suite customers.

Google is planning on a bigger move in the near future – a 16 member gallery view for Meet later this month, which unfortunately still pales in comparison to the 49 person view Zoom supports.

Google is also bringing its low light camera technology to Meet and will bring an audio tool which suppresses background noise during calls.

It remains to be seen if all this work will help Google catch up with the likes of Zoom, Slack and Teams, but they will never have a better opportunity than during the current Work from Home craze.

Via Pocketnow, the Verge