Gmail Calendar Not Syncing With Outlook? How To Fix It Simply

Home » Office » Outlook

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Dennis Otieno 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Gmail Calendar Not Syncing With Outlook

Are you struggling with your Gmail calendar not syncing with Outlook? Many users face this issue where Google Calendar events fail to appear or update in Outlook. This can disrupt your productivity and cause scheduling conflicts. Fortunately, there are several ways to resolve this problem. 

Let me show you how!

  1. Open the Google Calendar website in your browser.
  2. Click the gear icon in the upper right corner and select Settings from the dropdown menu.
Settings
  1. Tap Import & Export in the left-hand menu and select the calendar you want to sync under “Settings for my calendars.” 
Import & Export
  1. Click Integrate Calendar, locate the Secret address in iCal format box, then select the Copy to clipboard button. 
Secret address in iCal format
  1. Go to Outlook > File > Account settings > Account settings.
Account settings
  1. Click the Internet Calendars tab, tap New, paste the address you copied, and click Add.
Internet Calendars
  1. Add the name of the calendar and then click OK.
Add the name

Check Sync Settings in Outlook

Incorrect sync settings may prevent Outlook from fetching updates from Google Calendar. Here’s how to check and adjust them:

  1. Open Outlook and go to the File menu.
  2. Click on Account Settings, and then select Account Settings again.
Account settings
  1. Tap the Internet Calendars tab, select your Google calendar, then click Change.
Internet Calendars
  1. Check the Update Limit box, then click on OK.
Update Limit

Force a Manual Sync

If automatic syncing isn’t working, manually syncing may update your calendars.

For Outlook:

  1. Open Outlook and click on the Send/Receive tab.
Send/Receive
  1. Click on Send/Receive All Folders to force Outlook to sync all data, including your calendar.
Send/Receive All Folders

For Google Calendar: 

  1. Open the Google Calendar website in your browser.
  2. Press Ctrl + R to refresh the calendar. It’ll force a sync and ensure your Google Calendar is up to date.
Press Ctrl + R

Update Outlook to the Latest Version

Outdated versions may have bugs or compatibility issues that prevent calendar syncing. Follow the below steps:

  1. Open Outlook and go to the File menu.
File menu
  1. Click on Office Account.
Office Account
  1. Select Update Options and click on Update Now.
Update Now
  1. Allow Outlook to download, install any pending updates, and restart the application.
Download updates

Remove and Re-Add Your Google Calendar

If the sync problem persists, try removing and re-adding your Google Calendar in Outlook:

  1. Open Outlook and go to the File menu.
  2. Click on Account Settings, then select Account Settings again.
Account settings
  1. Select your Gmail account and click Remove.
Remove
  1. Restart Outlook.
  2. Return to Account Settings and click New to add the Gmail account again.
click New

This fix refreshes the connection and may resolve the issue.

Check Calendar Permissions on Outlook

If your calendar isn’t syncing correctly, it might be due to improper sharing or permission settings. To adjust them:

  1. Open Outlook and click the gear icon in the top right corner to access the settings.
settings
  1. Select Calendar, then go to Shared Calendars
Shared Calendars
  1. Verify that the appropriate users or groups have the correct access rights in the Sharing and Permissions tab.
Sharing and Permissions tab

Clear Cache and Cookies

Corrupted cache or cookies can interfere with Google Calendar and Outlook syncing. Clearing them often resolves such issues.

  1. Save and close all your work in Outlook, then completely exit the application.
  2. Press the Windows key + R, type %localappdata%MicrosoftOutlook, and press Enter.
Type %localappdata%MicrosoftOutlook
  1. Find the “RoamCache” folder and double-click to open it.
RoamCache
  1. Press Ctrl + A to select all the files, then click the delete icon to remove them.
Press Ctrl + A

Restart Outlook and check if the syncing issue is resolved. If the problem continues, it may be related to the Google Calendar cache.

  1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Delete to open the delete browsing data tab.
  2. Select the Time Range, check the boxes for Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files, then click Delete Data.
Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files

Once cleared, restart both Google Calendar and Outlook to check if syncing works.

So, now you know how to resolve Gmail calendar not syncing with Outlook. It can be frustrating, especially if you rely on these tools for scheduling. Follow the above steps to identify and fix the issue efficiently.

Also, learn how to fix Teams calendar not syncing with Outlook.

Dennis Otieno

Dennis Otieno Shield

Tech Content Writer

Dennis is a tech content writer who loves writing engaging articles on the latest technology trends, cybersecurity, and software reviews. He breaks down complex topics into reader-friendly content to help audiences relate to every concept.

User forum

0 messages