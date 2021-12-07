Gmail app on iOS and Android now allows you to make audio and video calls

Yesterday, Google announced the much-awaited audio and video calling feature in Gmail mobile apps. With this update, you can start or join meetings and audio calls from 1:1 chats in Google Chat in Gmail on Android and iOS.

As you can see from the screenshots above, you can tap the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a 1:1 chat to call someone. If you are already on a call, you’ll see a banner of the person you’re on a call with, the call duration and a Meet icon in the chat roster.

This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers. Also, it is available to users with personal Google accounts.

Source: Google