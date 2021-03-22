GitHub iOS and Android apps now support GitHub Releases, deployment approval requests and more

Over the weekend, Microsoft released a new update for GitHub mobile apps. This new update brings support for GitHub Releases, deployment approval requests and more. Find the full change log below.
GitHub iOS app:
- Introducing releases! Navigate through all releases in a repository, browse the release notes, and download release assets
- Introducing deployment review notifications! Review and approve deployments from your iPhone or iPad to unblock your team and keep the deployment pipeline moving
- You can easily check if the user is a GitHub Star or not through the newly added GitHub Star badge
GitHub Android app:
- Browse releases and download release assets when viewing repositories
- Approve and reject deployment approval requests from notifications
- Introducing new markdown bar shortcuts for adding quotes, strikethroughs and task lists
- Fix language inconsistencies
- Performance improvements for viewing issues and pull requests
- Bug fixes and performance improvements
Source: GitHub
