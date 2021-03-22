GitHub iOS and Android apps now support GitHub Releases, deployment approval requests and more

by Pradeep

 

GitHub Mobile Releases

Over the weekend, Microsoft released a new update for GitHub mobile apps. This new update brings support for GitHub Releases, deployment approval requests and more. Find the full change log below.

GitHub iOS app:

  • Introducing releases! Navigate through all releases in a repository, browse the release notes, and download release assets
  • Introducing deployment review notifications! Review and approve deployments from your iPhone or iPad to unblock your team and keep the deployment pipeline moving
  • You can easily check if the user is a GitHub Star or not through the newly added GitHub Star badge

GitHub Android app:

  • Browse releases and download release assets when viewing repositories
  • Approve and reject deployment approval requests from notifications
  • Introducing new markdown bar shortcuts for adding quotes, strikethroughs and task lists
  • Fix language inconsistencies
  • Performance improvements for viewing issues and pull requests
  • Bug fixes and performance improvements

Source: GitHub

