GitHub Classroom now comes with autograding feature to save time

GitHub Classroom is a tool for computer science teachers that can automatically create student repositories, track assignments and integrate with third-party tools like automated testing. Today, GitHub Classroom is getting the most awaited autograding feature that will save time for teachers by automating parts of the grading process. Here’s how GitHub Classroom autograding feature works:
- In addition to existing features such as automatically distributing starter code and seeing when students begin assignments, automated testing also helps you and your students assess progress and catch mistakes earlier.
- Run existing tests on each student repository or author new tests as you create an assignment. Set up your assignments as before, then click the “Enable automatic grading” dropdown.
- Save time by using automated testing to grade assignments. Assign points to each test to help you and your students track the value of their passing or failing code. Students can see the test run on every commit, providing constant feedback so they can iterate towards success.
In addition to improved GitHub Classroom, GitHub today also announced the new GitHub Teacher Toolbox that provides the best tools to teachers for free, including popular services like Arduino and Name.com. Below, you can find the list of tools that are available for teachers for free.
- .TECH domains: A powerful domain extension to convey that you belong to the technology industry
- Appfigures: App store analytics, optimization, and intelligence
- Arduino: Empower scientists and artists of the future with creative STEM programs
- Axosoft: Legendary cross-platform Git client that integrates with GitHub
- Bootstrap Studio: A powerful desktop app for creating responsive websites using the Bootstrap framework
- BrowserStack: Test your web apps with BrowserStack’s Real Device Cloud, with instant access to over two thousand browsers along with real iOS and Android devices
- CodeScene: A powerful visualization tool that uses predictive analytics to identify social patterns in your code, detect delivery risks, and manage technical debt
- ConfigCat: Learn feature flags with the industry-leading feature flag service
- Crowdin: A cloud-based solution that streamlines localization management
- Cryptolens: License and sell your software securely
- Datadog: Cloud-based infrastructure monitoring
- Education Host: Leverage our web hosting platform to host assignments and project work
- Educative: Level up on trending coding skills at your own pace with interactive, text-based courses
- EverSQL: Boost your database performance by automatically optimizing your SQL queries
- Gitpod: An online IDE for GitHub that provides a complete dev environment with a single click
- GoRails: Tutorials for web developers learning Ruby, Rails, Javascript, Turbolinks, Stimulus.js, Vue.js, and more
- HazeOver: Get focused while working or studying (for Mac)
- Honeybadger: The web developer’s secret weapon including exception, uptime, and cron monitoring
- Icons8: Design resources, including icons, UI illustrations, photos, and software to class up your projects
- Iconscout: A design resources marketplace with high-quality icons, illustrations, and stock images
- Name.com: Domain names, web hosting, and websites along with outstanding customer support
- NetLicensing: A cost-effective and integrated Licensing-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution for your software on any platform from Desktop to IoT and SaaS
- Next.tech: Learn tech skills and build software directly from your browser with real, online computing environments
- Phrase: A cloud-based translation management system built to accelerate the development of multilingual digital products
- POEditor: A highly scalable localization management platform for teams
- PushBots: The easiest way to engage your mobile & web app users via push notifications
- Scrapinghub: A battle-tested cloud platform for running web crawlers, and you can manage and automate your web spiders at scale
- SQLGate: Simple but powerful IDE for multiple SQL databases
- SQL Smash: Productivity plugin for SQL Server Management Studio for writing maintainable SQL scripts and faster navigation
- SymfonyCasts: Master Symfony and PHP with video tutorials and code challenges
- Termius: SSH client for desktop and mobile that securely syncs data across all your devices
- Testmail: Get unlimited email addresses and mailboxes for automating email tests with our powerful APIs
- Tower: The Git client that brings all of Git and GitHub’s power to the desktop, for Mac and Windows
- Transloadit: A versatile uploading and encoding API to automate any file conversion
- Weglot: Make any website multilingual and manage your translations through a single platform
Source: GitHub