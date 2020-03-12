GitHub Classroom now comes with autograding feature to save time

GitHub Classroom is a tool for computer science teachers that can automatically create student repositories, track assignments and integrate with third-party tools like automated testing. Today, GitHub Classroom is getting the most awaited autograding feature that will save time for teachers by automating parts of the grading process. Here’s how GitHub Classroom autograding feature works:

In addition to existing features such as automatically distributing starter code and seeing when students begin assignments, automated testing also helps you and your students assess progress and catch mistakes earlier.

Run existing tests on each student repository or author new tests as you create an assignment. Set up your assignments as before, then click the “Enable automatic grading” dropdown.

Save time by using automated testing to grade assignments. Assign points to each test to help you and your students track the value of their passing or failing code. Students can see the test run on every commit, providing constant feedback so they can iterate towards success.

In addition to improved GitHub Classroom, GitHub today also announced the new GitHub Teacher Toolbox that provides the best tools to teachers for free, including popular services like Arduino and Name.com. Below, you can find the list of tools that are available for teachers for free.

Source: GitHub