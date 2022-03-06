Ghostrunner is a true gem we all love. Now, it is coming back with a new story expansion, the Ghostrunner: Project_Hel, which is currently available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Ghostrunner: Project_Hel will give you a new twist to the old Ghostrunner game you know by playing as Hel, a combat android who is woken up by the ultimate villain of the Ghostrunner franchise – the Keymaster. Described as a heartless prisoner machine, Hel is ordered by the Keymaster to eradicate anyone who opposes her plans and will. With this, Hel will serve as the puppet of the Keymaster in killing the Climbers’ rebellion who is trying to free the citizens of Dharma Tower.

The rebels, however, won’t give that up easily, making Hel’s way through Dharma Tower a harrowing adventure. Here, you will face enemies armed with a futuristic cyberpunk arsenal, jetpack flying humans, mega mechs, and more.

As a new generation of Ghostrunner, Hel is designed to execute enemies with speed and pure stamina. She can tear through barriers that couldn’t be handled by ordinary Ghostrunner models. And thanks to the Rage system installed within her, the Terminator-like robot can work with pure precision. In addition, Hel’s Super Jump capability can send her at great distances while her shield will give her more power and strength in tolerating beatings on the battlefield.

Enjoy the merciless killing ability of Hel as you dive into a neo-dystopian world that offers new levels, enemies, bosses, abilities, music, a new overall plot, and more. Witness how lethal the merciless machine can be with her new aerial attack ability and fast slicing actions.

For more information about the Ghostrunner: Project_Hel, its launch trailer, and more, you can visit the Xbox page that features the game together with the original Ghostrunner DLC.