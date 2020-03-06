The long-awaited (for some) Ghost Recon Breakpoint Immersive Mode will be coming later this month. However, the mode has been renamed to something ever-more-artsy: Ghost Experience.

Announced through a new trailer on the official Ubisoft YouTube channel, Ghost Experience is a complete reworking of the shoddy open-world game to try and make the title a wholly better experience.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Immersive Mode, sorry, “Ghost Experience” is a tailored set of difficulty options that comes alongside minor improvements to stamina, health and weapon selection.

Ghost Experience will allow you to create a customised experience to your liking with more realistic damage, aka, guns hurt more. If you’re playing in co-op then those changes are only applied to your game, your friends play how they want to play.

Here are the changes made for the Ghost Experience:

No gear level: customise and keep the same weapon throughout your whole adventure. Quality tiers and item levels are disabled.

Realistic looting: loot your enemies’ weapon category and switch them realistically. Gear is found from missions, rewards, and crates.

Primary weapon quantity: choose to carry one or two primary weapons. This was pre-released with TU 1.1.0, but will be fully realised with the Ghost Experience.

Ammo loss on reload: remaining ammunition is lost when you change magazines.

Stamina level: adjust how much stamina you consume.

Bandage quantity: limit the number of bandages your Ghost can carry.

Risk of injury: choose the frequency of the injured status when wounded by enemy bullets.

Health regen: choose to limit, remove or increase your health regeneration.

New HUD settings: fine-tune your preferred HUD with new settings, mini-map minimal, loot notification minimal, and 3D loot minimal.

Private mode: encounter only story characters and your direct co-op teammates in Erewhon.

Access to Maria’s shop: keep access to Maria’s Shop in bivouacs or limit it to Erewhon only.

In the run-up to the release of the improved version of Breakpoint, Ubisoft has announced that the game’s second raid has been cancelled.

The new-and improved version of Breakpoint will be released on March 26th with update 2.0.0. The long-awaited update will also include the Deep State missions and Engineer class.

For more Ghost Recon Breakpoint, check out our review of the title back in October.