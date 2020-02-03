As is the case with soon-to-be-released smartphones, the Geekbench scores of Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Flip have surfaced online.

According to leaked Geekbench scores of Samsung SM-F700N, which is the model number of Galaxy Z Flip, the smartphone lags behind last year’s one of the most well-received smartphones OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Snapdragon 855 as opposed to Snapdragon 855 Plus, which powers the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip manages a single-core score of 725 and a multi-core score of 2,610 on Geekbench 5. For the sake of comparison, OnePlus 7 Pro managed a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 2,679 on Geekbench 5. While the difference is not that much, it’s worth noting that the 7 Pro runs on Snapdragon 855 and Z Flip is based on last year’s most powerful Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 855 Plus.

The Geekbench data also confirmed the 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS alongside Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Samsung is all set to hold the Unpacked event on February 11 where the company will be launching Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Z Flip.