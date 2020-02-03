As is the case with soon-to-be-released smartphones, the Geekbench scores of Samsung’s first clamshell foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Flip have surfaced online.

According to leaked Geekbench scores of Samsung SM-F700N, which is the model number of Galaxy Z Flip, the smartphone lags behind last year’s one of the most well-received smartphones OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Snapdragon 855 as opposed to Snapdragon 855 Plus, which powers the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip manages a single-core score of 725 and a multi-core score of 2,610 on Geekbench 5. For the sake of comparison, OnePlus 7 Pro managed a single-core score of 729 and a multi-core score of 2,679 on Geekbench 5. While the difference is not that much, it’s worth noting that the 7 Pro runs on Snapdragon 855 and Z Flip is based on last year’s most powerful Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 855 Plus.

Image: MySmartPrice

The Geekbench data also confirmed the 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS alongside Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
  • 6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0
  • 12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera
  • 10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera
  • 3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts
  • Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm
  • Weight: 183 grams
  • Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Samsung is all set to hold the Unpacked event on February 11 where the company will be launching Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Z Flip.

