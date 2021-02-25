Members of Gears of War developer The Coalition have been helping with the development of Halo Infinite.

Spotted by Twitter user Timur, two employees at The Coalition have listed Halo Infinite as projects that they’re currently working on.

Gears 5 level artist Adam Bodden added the upcoming video game to his LinkedIn portfolio and VFX Artist Hugo Gutierrez lists the title as an ongoing project. Gutierrez’ LinkedIn reveals that they’re working “mainly on cinematics and campaign”.

The Coalition helped with Halo Infinite. pic.twitter.com/J8KK0bFckD — Timur222 (@bogorad222) February 22, 2021

The Coalition’s crossover with Halo developer 343 Industries isn’t surprising. Microsoft’s modern approach for their portfolio of developers under Xbox Game Studios has given Xbox devs a more collaborative approach than other companies.