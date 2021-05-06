For Gamescom 2021, the organizers have announced that despite hopes to put on a hybrid show, 2021 will be an all-digital event that will be free for all fans.

Starting on August 25th 2021 and kicking off with “Gamescom: Opening Night Live,” in partnership with Geoff Keighley, the all-digital show will feature the news focused heart of the event “Gamescom Now” as well as something called “Gamescom epix.”

This mystery section is set to unite the community around Gamescom with “fun, interactive social media activities throughout the Gamescom cosmos.” These activities will be for more than just fun, however, as you can “collect points to win unique prizes,” according to the press release.

Originally, Gamescom had planned to put on a hybrid event, much as they tried to do last year, but ultimately, vendors felt it was too early, even with the vaccines being distributed globally.

NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER! ? #gamescom2021 goes digital! Ready for an adventure? ?? gamescom epix will lead you on a special quest ?? Back again: gamescom: Opening Night Live with @geoffkeighley and our awesome shows. Statement: https://t.co/kV25mQWAJT pic.twitter.com/qBM5qiE8AP — gamescom (@gamescom) May 5, 2021

“Even though the hybrid concept was very well received by the partners, we had to recognize that Gamescom still comes too early for many companies in the industry” Oliver Frese, COO of Koelnmesse writes in the press release.

Frese continued to announce that “that’s why we’re going for a purely digital Gamescom again this year and, with sufficient lead time, will be able to offer the gaming community an even stronger online event at the end of August 2021.