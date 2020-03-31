Gamescom 2020 may be cancelled in its traditional physical form, but the German Games Industry Association still hopes to provide gamers with an entertaining digital showing this August.

Originally cancelled due to concerns regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual Gamescom showing in Cologne may still go ahead after all. However, it may not be a physical event.

Instead, the German Games Industry Association will be deciding in mid-May whether it will be able to hold the traditional event for its usual August date. If the Coronavirus situation gets handled, Gamescom may go ahead.

“When we reassess the situation in mid-May for all Gamescom formats at the Cologne fair grounds, the health of our visitors will be our top priority,” revealed Koelnmesse managing director Oliver Frese.

“Gamescom and Koelnmesse already rank among the digital pioneers in the international trade fair landscape,” Frese continued. “We therefore also see the current corona crisis as a chance to implement digital event formats even more. Gamescom 2020 offers the perfect platform for this.”