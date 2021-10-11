Samsung’s foldable phones are more expensive than normal flagship phones not because of superior internals but because of the foldable tech. Although expensive, Galaxy foldables are not equipped with many of the assumed features that are found in Android flagships. On the bright side, a new patent suggests Samsung seems to be working towards adding one of its flagship phone features to Galaxy foldable phones like Galaxy Z Fold 4.

As spotted by LetsGoDigital, Samsung has filed a patent on the WIPO website showcasing what the company called a ‘double-sided fingerprint sensor.’ The below images give us some idea about how the company wants to implement the tech to Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Gallery

As SamMobile stated, the sensor would sit between the cover screen and the main screen. The patent, however, doesn’t talk about the type of fingerprint sensor the company is planning to use. The company will have to choose between ultrasonic and optical fingerprint sensors.

For those unaware, an optical fingerprint sensor uses a 2D fingerprint image to authenticate the user and can be bypassed easily, whereas an ultrasonic scanner uses a detailed 3D model of the fingerprint and is more secure and accurate.

Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it does the job well. While an under-display fingerprint scanner looks cool, the absence of it inside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 won’t make users lose their minds as long as the existing scanner works well.

Do you want Samsung to add the under-display fingerprint sensor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4? Let’s know down in the comments below.