Under display camera technology is in its nascent stage, but the future of the technology seems bright as the famous tipster Ice Universe appears to be quite optimistic about the technology in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The tipster claims that the under-display camera used in Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to take decent selfies, in fact, the picture quality will be the best among several under-display camera phones that will be released this year. However, compared to a normal selfie camera, the under-display camera in the Z Fold 3 cannot produce photos that match the quality of those taken from, say, a Galaxy S21, which has a traditional selfie camera.

While the secret sauce for a relatively better under-display camera in Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still unknown, the tipster claims that the under-display camera technology will use AI algorithms to ensure that the Z Fold 3 manages to take decent selfies, or at least better than its competitors.

Samsung won’t be the first company to bring the technology as ZTE snatched the title of the first Android OEM to introduce an under-display selfie camera in a smartphone by launching Axon 20 last year. That said, if the selfie camera in the Z Fold 3 comes out on top, Samsung won’t mind losing the title to ZTE.

