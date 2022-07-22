Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first Samsung smartwatches to be powered by Wear OS, which the company co-developed with Google. But one of the biggest issues with Wear OS is the battery life, as many users complain that the battery drains faster than it should. However, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 5Pro battery life may be better than many of the Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

Popular tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter to reveal that Galaxy Watch5 Pro battery life will last “at least three days.” The tipster has shared nothing more than that, but it seems that the Watch5 Pro battery may last a day or two more in casual use case scenarios.

Most of the Wear OS smartwatches batteries last not more than 24 hours. There are a few exceptions, though. For example, Mobvoi’s Ticwatch Pro series is known to offer two days of battery life. And now, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro seems to aspire to provide more than what its competitors are offering.

The battery life of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro can reach at least 3 days. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 22, 2022

Rumor has it that Galaxy Watch5 will arrive in two sizes: 40mm and 42mm, while the “Pro” model will be available in just one size. The design will be very similar to its predecessors. However, this time Samsung is said to equip the Watch5 Pro with a 572mAh battery, nearly 60 percent more than what current Galaxy smartwatch models offer.

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are said to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the Unpacked event, taking place on August 10. Samsung will reveal more about these smartwatches and its next-generation foldable phones at the event.

If Watch5 Pro lasts three days on a single charge, will you buy it? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

via 9to5google