Samsung is now rolling out a new firmware update to Galaxy S21 users in some countries, including UK, Germany, and Switzerland. The update carries a firmware version number G99xBXXU1AUB6 and weighs 257MB, and since the update is small in size, you don’t have to depend on a reliable Wi-Fi connection to download the update — you can download the update by using your Mobile update.

As expected, the update includes no new features, but you get a fix for the battery drain issue that some users reported after the previous OTA update. The update also includes the Android February 2021 security patch. Camera performance and overall device performance have been improved too.

While the firmware update is currently limited to some countries, we expect it to become available for every Galaxy S21 user very soon. Meanwhile, if you’re not based in the aforementioned countries, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile