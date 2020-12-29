Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming Galaxy S21 series in January but the company has already started taking pre-orders in India. After India, users in the USA can now also reserve their pre-orders for the S21 series, and doing so will guarantee a pre-order slot when they become available(via The Verge).

To be able to reserve your pre-order is simple and easy and doesn’t require you to pay Samsung. All you need to do is provide some basic information like your name, email address, and zip code and that’s about it. Meanwhile, if you have an old phone that you want to trade in, you can get a quote for that. And if you can get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit if you trade an iPhone 12 series phone, or one of Samsung’s own Note 20 and S20 phones. You can also get trade-in credit worth $550 for certain phones with cracked screens.

There are other benefits if you reserve a pre-order for Galaxy S21. For instance, preserving an S21 model will get you $50 to use on accessories like smartwatches and earbuds, and if you use the Shop Samsung app, you can $10 extra. You can reserve a pre-order from here.

How many of you’re excited about the Galaxy S21 launch? if you’re based in the USA, are you reserving a pre-order for the S21? Let’s know down in the comments.