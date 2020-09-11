A few months ago, we reported that Samsung could become the world’s first smartphone brand to introduce an under-display selfie to its phones. That obviously didn’t happen as Chinese phone maker ZTE has recently launched Axon A20 5G that features an under-display selfie camera. Samsung, however, is still working towards adding an under-display selfie camera in its future flagship Galaxy phones, but the company is facing some challenges.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the under-display camera solution that Samsung developed is way superior to other solutions that exist today, but the “Samsung has stricter requirements for the under-display camera effects than other brands.” And a combination of these two reasons is what seems to be making it difficult for Samsung to introduce an under-display camera in the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Display's under-screen camera solution is much ahead of other solutions, and Samsung mobile phones have stricter requirements for under-screen camera effects than other brands. When the two meet, the under-screen camera of the Galaxy S21 is in Schrodinger's cat state. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2020

Apparently, the tipster is claiming that Samsung still hasn’t made up its mind on whether or not it’s a good idea to add the under-display selfie camera in the Galaxy S21. I don’t know about you but I think it’d be a terrible idea to add a technology that isn’t mature enough to a popular flagship device.

Talking about the specifications of the S21, rumor has it that the S21 will be powered by Exynos 992, while the S21 Ultra will be based on the Exynos 1000. Rumor also has it that Samsung is planning to ditch the Snapdragon 875 completely from the Galaxy S21 Ultra in favor of the Exynos 1000.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to launch a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20 in the month of October. The smartphone will be less powerful and will cost less than the original S20.