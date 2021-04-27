Samsung is rolling out the Android May 2021 security update, camera, and Quick Share improvements to the Galaxy S21 phones with the latest firmware update. The Galaxy S21 becomes the first Galaxy phone to receive the May 2021 security update, but we expect the update to become available to other Galaxy phones soon.

It’s worth noting that the update includes no new features, but that doesn’t make this update less important than a feature update.

The update carries firmware version number G99xBXXU3AUDA and weighs in at 1.2GB. It’s currently rolling out for users in Europe, but it should also become available in other parts of the world in the coming days. Given the huge size of the update, you’ll need to connect to your Wi-Fi to download and install the update on your Galaxy S21 phone.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in Europe and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile