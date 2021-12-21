Samsung is all set to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE in January, and we’ve just got the details about how much it’ll cost in the UK, courtesy of popular Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal(via 91mobiles).

According to the tipster, the toned-down variant of the Galaxy S21 will start at £699(?$925) and will go up to £749(?$992) in the UK. Apart from the UK, the smartphone will also be available in the US, and India. However, pricing details in India and the USA are not known at this moment.

A couple of days ago, we also posted an update about the European pricing of the Galaxy S21 FE. There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Olive is expected to be priced at 769.00 Euro or 81.77 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB Olive will set you back 839.00 Euro or 89.10 per month.

Talking about its specifications, rumors has it that Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM. It’ll be available in two storage variants ? 128 GB and 256 GB. The smartphone will support 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera. It reportedly has an in-display fingerprint reader and is 155.7×74.5×7.9mm in size, with an IP68 rating.