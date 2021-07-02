The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t immune to the ongoing global chip shortage, as a result of which Samsung had to delay the launch of the smartphone until October. But some good news related to the smartphone is finally coming out as an anonymous source close to Android Headlines has given us an important piece of information about the smartphone.

According to the source, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in four color options: purple, white, green, and gray. In case you forgot, last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was available in six different colors — Cloud Navy, Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud White, and Cloud Orange. You can check out the leaked press renders of the Galaxy S21 FE below.

GALAXY S21 FE SPECS

As per previous rumors, the S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity and offer a large 4500 mAh battery.

The handset is expected to retail for between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720). This is considerably cheaper than the 899,800 won (~$810), the original price for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. You can know more about the smartphone here.