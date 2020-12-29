According to the latest rumors, Samsung will continue the trend of releasing a toned-down version of its flagship phones in 2021. The South Korean phone maker is reportedly working on a toned-down version of the Galaxy S21 and if tipster @FrontTron is to be believed, the toned-down variant will be called Galaxy S21 FE. Besides the name, the tipster also got some information on the specs of the smartphone.

According to the tipster, the S21 FE will be based on the Exynos 2100 chipset, though you can’t rule out the possibility of Samsung releasing yet another variant of the phone with the latest Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone is rumored to offer 6GB of primary memory and 128GB of storage and will feature a 6.5-inch OLED display. Unlike the S21, the display of the S21 FE won’t have a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The tipster also shares some information about the camera of the Galaxy S21 FE. The camera in the S21 FE will be better than that of the S20 series, as per the tipster. However, we still don’t know the camera specs of the smartphone.

The toned-down version of the S20 that is S20 FE released in October this year, so we’re expecting the Galaxy S21 FE to hit the market either in September or October next year. However, since this isn’t official, we should all be prepared for some surprise.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy S21 series in the month of January next year.