2020 is going to be a very busy year Samsung as the company has plenty of products lined up for release. The first flagship product that the company will launch is the Galaxy S20 series, a successor to last year’s S10. The S20 is perhaps Samsung’s most anticipated smartphone to date and one of the reasons behind it is the smartphone’s camera performance, which according to tipsters will set a new benchmark.

The S20 Ultra will be Samsung’s first smartphones to use a 108MP camera, but that alone won’t be “the special something” in the smartphone. According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the 108MP camera in Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to shoot with almost no delay. In other words, you’ll barely notice any shutter lag in the S20 Ultra. Also, the S20 Ultra will also be able to turn on HDR automatically, much like the Galaxy S10 series.

Galaxy S20 Ultra, 108MP shooting with almost no delay, rich details, and importantly, it can automatically turn on HDR. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 27, 2020

We currently don’t know whether or not these features will be available in Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S20 Plus. But there is one striking similarity between S20, S20 Plus, and S10 Ultra smartphone and that is the display. The trio will have a display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the S20 series of smartphones will have its default screen refresh rate set at 60Hz. You’ll, of course, be able to change it to 90Hz and 120Hz later by going to the display settings.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 5G

The Galaxy s20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. As per MSP, the smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone will feature a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor at the back, and a 10MP unit at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20+ 5G

Talking about the Galaxy S20+ 5G, it will feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with the same 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA

Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the most premium Galaxy S20. The smartphone 6.9-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Like the S20 and S20+, the S20 Ultra will have a 120Hz display. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras of Galaxy S20 Ultra will be able to record 8K videos, while the front camera will record 4K at 60fps. Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung is all set to hold its Unpacked event on February 11 in San Francisco.